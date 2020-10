PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Twenty patients are currently in the ICU due to COVID-19, the Peoria County Health Department has announced.

Two residents in Woodford County have died due to the virus. The first was a female in her 90s with co-morbidities and a resident of Heritage Health in El Paso. The second was a female in her 60s with co-morbidities.

Currently there are 4,076 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Peoria County, 2,260 in Tazwell County and 546 in Woodford County.