205 additional cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths reported in Tri-County area Tuesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Two additional deaths and 205 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the tri-county area.

The two deaths were reported in Woodford County:

Female, 90s, a resident of Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka

Female, 90s, not associated with a long term care facility

In Peoria County, an increase of 84 cases makes for a total of 14,425 cases in the county. Tazewell County reported an additional 103 cases for a total of 11,588 and Woodford County an additional 18 for a total of 3,154 cases.

The death toll in the tri-county area is now 465.