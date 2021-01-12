205 additional cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths reported in Tri-County area Tuesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Two additional deaths and 205 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the tri-county area.
The two deaths were reported in Woodford County:
- Female, 90s, a resident of Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka
- Female, 90s, not associated with a long term care facility
In Peoria County, an increase of 84 cases makes for a total of 14,425 cases in the county. Tazewell County reported an additional 103 cases for a total of 11,588 and Woodford County an additional 18 for a total of 3,154 cases.
The death toll in the tri-county area is now 465.
