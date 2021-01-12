205 additional cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths reported in Tri-County area Tuesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Two additional deaths and 205 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the tri-county area.

The two deaths were reported in Woodford County:

  • Female, 90s, a resident of Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka
  • Female, 90s, not associated with a long term care facility

In Peoria County, an increase of 84 cases makes for a total of 14,425 cases in the county. Tazewell County reported an additional 103 cases for a total of 11,588 and Woodford County an additional 18 for a total of 3,154 cases.

The death toll in the tri-county area is now 465.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Unemployment Tracker

Latest Local News

More Local News