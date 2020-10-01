21 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday’s COVID-19 update from the McLean County Health Department reported 21 new cases of the virus and a slight increase of people in intensive care and rolling positivity rate.

144 people are isolating at home and 11 people are hospitalized, three of whom are in intensive care. 3,144 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 73,800 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.5%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.7% through Wednesday.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected