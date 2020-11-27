227 new cases of COVID-19, 96% of ICU beds being used in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, the McLean County Health Department reported 227 new cases of coronavirus in the area.

The report showed 1,374 people are isolating at home and 20 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. It also showed 96% of ICU beds in use and 76% of total beds in use.

6,669 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 137,000 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.9% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 8.3% through Thursday.

761 new cases of COVID-19 were reported since Friday, Nov. 20.

The age breakdowns for COVID-19 cases between Nov. 20 and Nov. 27 are listed below:

<1 — 5

1-17 — 95

18-19 — 26

20s — 157

30s — 97

40s — 115

50s — 108

60s — 86

70s — 43

80s — 21

90s — 7

100s — 1

Collectively, the county reported a total of 8,113 confirmed and probable cases with 50 deaths.