25 McLean County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 105 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 21,266.

At this time, 488 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 20,502 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 460,600 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.2% through Sept. 13.

Currently, 25 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 96% of total beds in use.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 30.

There have been 251 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.