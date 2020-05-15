25 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported an additional 25 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The MCHD said this brings the county’s total number of reported cases to 161; 103 of those cases are considered fully recovered.

Seven people are hospitalized and 45 are in home isolation. Five deaths have been reported from the virus.

The McLean County Health department said that many of the new cases in the last week are from an outbreak of 36 cases in the Bloomington rehabilitation and health care center. McLean county’s 4th death was related to the health center.

Jessica McKnight of the McLean County health department said the facility had taken precaution but the disease still spread showing how infectious COVID-19 is even when taking protective measures.

McKnight said McLean county’s board of health has had conversations with local officials on how to best open the community.

“Slow and steady wins the race” McKnight said.

Over 3,100 McLean county residents have been tested so far

