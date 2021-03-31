2,592 new cases of COVID-19 announced by IDPH, 28 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,592 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,244,585 cases, including 21,301 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,727 specimens for a total of 20,313,050.

As of last night, 1,413 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 294 patients were in the ICU and 123 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

While 70% of Illinois residents 65 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, not all of the metrics needed to advance to the Bridge Phase and on to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan have been met.

The number of people being admitted to the hospital in Illinois due to COVID-19 continues to increase. As long as new hospital admissions continue to increase, the state will not advance.

The number of cases of COVID-19 has seen an increasing trend as well. Health officials continue to urge all residents to continue to mask up, socially distance, and avoid crowds to reduce transmission and bring the metrics back in line to transition to the Bridge Phase.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 24-30 is 3.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 24-30 is 3.9%.

A total of of6,858,805 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 448,830 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,307,635.

A total of 5,801,871 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 367,782 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 109,358 doses.

Yesterday, 137,445 doses were reported administered in Illinois.