3 deaths, 156 new cases of COVID-19 reported in tri-county area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department reported an additional 156 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and three additional deaths.

Two deaths in Peoria County include a male in his 90s, a resident at the Villas of Holly Brook and a female in her 70s, with comorbidities. One death occurred in Tazewell County- a female in her 90s.

In Peoria County, there are currently 15,951 cases of COVID-19, 12,794 in Tazewell and 3,523 in Woodford.

Currently, there is a total of 32,268 cases of COVID-19 and 522 deaths have occurred in the tri-county area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Unemployment Tracker

Latest Local News

More Local News