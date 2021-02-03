3 deaths, 156 new cases of COVID-19 reported in tri-county area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department reported an additional 156 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and three additional deaths.

Two deaths in Peoria County include a male in his 90s, a resident at the Villas of Holly Brook and a female in her 70s, with comorbidities. One death occurred in Tazewell County- a female in her 90s.

In Peoria County, there are currently 15,951 cases of COVID-19, 12,794 in Tazewell and 3,523 in Woodford.

Currently, there is a total of 32,268 cases of COVID-19 and 522 deaths have occurred in the tri-county area.