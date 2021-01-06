3 deaths, 72 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three additional deaths and 72 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in McLean County.

The COVID-related deaths that have been reported include a female in her 80s associated with a long-term care facility as well as a male in his 50s and a male in his 80s who was not associated with a long-term care facility.

There have been 116 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

At this time 974 individuals are isolating at home and 10,960 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 183,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.2% through Jan. 5.

Thirty-nine McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. and 62% of ICU beds in use, 76% of total beds in use, and 36 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.