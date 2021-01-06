3 deaths, 72 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three additional deaths and 72 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in McLean County.
The COVID-related deaths that have been reported include a female in her 80s associated with a long-term care facility as well as a male in his 50s and a male in his 80s who was not associated with a long-term care facility.
There have been 116 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.
At this time 974 individuals are isolating at home and 10,960 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 183,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.2% through Jan. 5.
Thirty-nine McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. and 62% of ICU beds in use, 76% of total beds in use, and 36 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.
