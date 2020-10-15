3 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported just three new cases of coronavirus, a significant drop in new cases compared to Wednesday’s update.

281 people are isolating at home and 12 people are hospitalized, none of whom are currently in intensive care. 3,424 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 86,200 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.3% through Wednesday.

Collectively, the county reported 3,747 cases with 30 deaths.

