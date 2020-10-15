3 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported just three new cases of coronavirus, a significant drop in new cases compared to Wednesday’s update.
281 people are isolating at home and 12 people are hospitalized, none of whom are currently in intensive care. 3,424 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 86,200 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.3% through Wednesday.
Collectively, the county reported 3,747 cases with 30 deaths.
