3 new COVID-19 deaths, 309 new cases reported in Tri-County update

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, Feb. 1, the Tri-County COVID-19 update showed 309 new cases of coronavirus and three new COVID-related deaths.

Peoria County reported one death and Tazewell County reported two deaths. In Peoria County, the victim was a woman in her 80s. In Tazewell County, one victim was a woman in her 70s and a resident of Generations at Riverview in East Peoria and the other victim was a woman in her 90s and a resident of Lakeside Rehab and Healthcare in East Peoria.

Peoria County reported 129 new cases and one new death, bringing the total number of cases to 15,850 with 237 deaths. Tazewell County reported 124 new cases and two new deaths for a total of 12,717 cases with 222 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 56 new cases, leaving their total number of cases at 3,498 with 60 deaths.

The update shows 92% of people have recovered and 7% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.11%.

Collectively, the Tri-County update reported a total of 32,065 cases with 519 deaths.