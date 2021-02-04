3,328 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 69 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,328 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,137,559 cases, including 19,444 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,307 specimens for a total 16,359,655.

As of last night, 2,341 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 513 patients were in the ICU and 265 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 28–Feb. 3 is 3.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 28–Feb. 3 is 4.4%.

A total of 1,629,550 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,125,650.

A total of 1,156,453 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 178,848 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 46,709 doses. Yesterday, a total of 62,318 doses were administered.