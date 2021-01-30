3,345 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 65 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WBMD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,345 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 65 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,123,873 cases. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 107,802 specimens for a total 15,952,421.

As of last night, 2,600 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 522 patients were in the ICU and 284 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 23–29 is 4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 23–29 is 5.1%.

A total of 1,333,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,829,575.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 945,137 vaccines administered, including 145,587 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,045 doses. Yesterday, a total of 57,292 doses were administered.

If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 11 will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Sunday, January 31, 2021.