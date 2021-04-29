3,394 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, 38 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,394 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 38 additional deaths.

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s

– DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

– Kane County: 1 male 80s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

– Kendall County: 1 male 60s

– Lake County: 1 female 80s

– LaSalle County: 1 female 70s

– Livingston County: 1 female 80s

– Macon County: 1 male 50s

– Ogle County: 1 male 90s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

– Will County: 1 female 70s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

– Woodford County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,331,848 cases, including 21,927 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 89,057 specimens for a total of 22,558,270.

As of last night, 2,115 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 475 patients were in the ICU and 231 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 22-28 is 3.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 22-28 is 4%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,546,345.

A total of 9,155,989 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,434 doses.

Yesterday, 107,689 doses were reported administered in Illinois.