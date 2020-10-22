34 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday’s COVID-19 update from the McLean County Health Department reported 34 new cases of the virus in the county.

The report showed 285 people are isolating at home and 14 people are hospitalized, none of whom are currently in intensive care. 3,647 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 91,500 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.4% through Wednesday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 3,977 cases with 31 deaths.

