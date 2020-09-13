MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday, the McLean County Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19.
The update shows there are 2,194 cases in McLean County, and 1,395 people are self-isolating at home. Seven people are hospitalized with two of them in intensive care. There are 1,494 people considered recovered.
More than 60,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity decreased to 8.4%.
Latest Headlines
- Early morning shooting leaves one wounded
- 35 additional COVID-19 cases in McLean County
- Pekin’s Festive Foods event shines on through the rain
- POWER RESTORED: Over 1,300 Ameren customers without power in Peoria
- Local leaders encourage community to fill out census during backpack giveaway