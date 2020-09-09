38 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — 38 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in McLean County Wednesday morning, an increase of new cases compared to Tuesday’s update, keeping the county at the state’s warning level.

The update shows 1,330 people are self-isolating at home while eight people are hospitalized with two of them in intensive care. 1,307 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 56,600 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%. The rolling 7-day positivity decreased to 9.9% through Tuesday.

Collectively, the county sits at 2,662 cases with 17 deaths.

McLean County Health Department (MCHD) Administrator Jessica McKnight said the county has been hiring additional contact tracers to mitigate the spread of the virus. She said MCHD brought on 14 tracers so far through the COVID-19 Contact Tracing funding from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and have 12 more tracers starting over the next few weeks.

Due to the recent surge in cases, MCHD wants to bring on additional part-time employees. Applications for Contact Tracers are still being accepted.

Contact tracers require specific skills in order to do their work successfully:

An understanding of patient confidentiality, including the ability to conduct interviews without violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

Excellent and sensitive interpersonal, cultural sensitivity, and interviewing skills to build and maintain trust with patients and contacts

Resourcefulness in locating patients and contacts who may be difficult to reach or reluctant to engage in conversation

A knowledge of medical terms and principles of exposure, infection, infectious period, potentially infectious interactions, symptoms of disease, and pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic infection is also helpful.

Anyone interested in applying to be a Contact Tracer can find out more information by visiting the Health Department’s website.

