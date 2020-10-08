4 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The health department also confirmed that four cases were removed from the count due to outdated addresses. These changes will keep the total number of COVID-19 cases at 3,467 with 23 deaths.

There are currently 176 individuals self-isolating at home in McLean County and 12 individuals who are hospitalized, with two in intensive care.

3,256 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and have recovered.

McLean County has a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4% and a rolling 7-day positivity rate of 3.4%.

The McLean County Mobile testing site will also be open from 9:00 a.m. until noon Thursday at 201 N. Chestnut in LeRoy unless there is inclement weather. The mobile testing site is available for anyone, regardless of symptoms or known exposure.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected