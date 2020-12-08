4 new COVID-19 deaths, 108 new cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 108 new cases of coronavirus and four additional COVID-related deaths as the positivity rate rises in the area.

The reported deaths include three women in their 80s and one man in his 90s. All the victims were associated with long-term care facilities.

The report showed 1,210 people are isolating at home and 15 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. 8,158 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said local hospitals reported 77% of ICU beds in use and 91% of total beds in use.

More than 150,600 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.4% through Monday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 9,445 confirmed and probable cases with 62 deaths.