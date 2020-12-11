4 new COVID-19 deaths as positivity rate falls in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 133 new cases of coronavirus and four additional COVID-related deaths as the positivity rate rises in the area.
The reported deaths include a man in his 90s who was associated with a long-term care facility, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 80s, the three of whom were not associated with long-term care facilities.
The report showed 1,130 people are isolating at home and 15 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. 8,592 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said local hospitals reported 73% of ICU beds in use and 89% of total beds in use.
More than 155,500 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.2%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 8.7% through Thursday.
732 new cases of COVID-19 were reported since Friday, Dec. 4. The age breakdowns for the total cases added between Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 are listed below:
- <1 — 4
- 1-17 — 103
- 18-19 — 24
- 20s — 142
- 30s — 99
- 40s — 76
- 50s –114
- 60s — 70
- 70s — 58
- 80s — 30
- 90s — 12
- 100s — 0
Collectively, the county reported a total of 9,806 confirmed and probable cases with 69 deaths.
