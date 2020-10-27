42 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 42 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday morning.

According to the report, 347 people are isolating at home while 12 people are hospitalized, none of whom are currently in intensive care. 3,819 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 97,000 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.4% through Monday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 4,212 cases with 34 deaths.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected