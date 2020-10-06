42 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, an increase compared to Monday’s update.
192 people are isolating at home with eleven people currently hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care. 3,241 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.
Over 77,700 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.5%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.4% through Monday.
Collectively, the county reported a total of 3,467 cases with 23 deaths.
