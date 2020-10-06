42 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, an increase compared to Monday’s update.

192 people are isolating at home with eleven people currently hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care. 3,241 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 77,700 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.5%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.4% through Monday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 3,467 cases with 23 deaths.

