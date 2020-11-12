42nd COVID-19 death in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, the McLean County Health Department reported another COVID-related death alongside 421 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the county.

The victim was a man in his 70s who was not associated with any long-term care facility.

The report showed 1,308 people are isolating at home and eight people are hospitalized, none of whom are currently in intensive care due to the virus. 4,738 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 113,900 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 10.9% through Wednesday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 6,096 confirmed and probable cases with 42 deaths.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the number of people self-isolating and in the hospital does not represent everyone currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for treatment and care. She said local hospitals provide care for people from outside the county as well.

McKnight also reminded county residents about the Illinois Department of Public Health’s recommendations to help decrease the positivity rate:

Work from Home if Possible

For the next three weeks, work with your employer to plan to work from home unless it is necessary for you to be in the workplace. We ask employers to make accommodation for this. Our goal is to reduce transmission as we head into the holidays so businesses and schools can remain open.

Participate in Essential Activities Only

For the next three weeks, stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID-19 testing, visiting the pharmacy, and buying groceries.

Limit Travel and Gatherings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health experts tell us that gatherings and travel in and out of communities present a high risk of spreading the infection. In our current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised and is potentially dangerous. Please, travel only if necessary.