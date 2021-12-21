46 hospitalized in McLean County for COVID-19, 99% of beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 192 new cases, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 27,869.

At this time, 1,075 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 26,463 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 32 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 99% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 46.

There have been 299 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County, including one additional COVID-19 death.

More than 669,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.2%.