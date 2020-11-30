467 new cases of COVID-19, 85% of ICU beds being used in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the McLean County Health Department reported 267 new cases over the weekend.

The report showed 1,465 people are isolating at home and 22 McLean County residents are hospitalized. 7,043 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said local hospitals reported 85% of ICU beds in use and 86% of total beds in use.

More than 141,000 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.1% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 10.5% through Sunday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 8,580 confirmed and probable cases with 50 deaths.