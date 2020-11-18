46th COVID-19 death, more than 7,000 cases in McLean County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test […]

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 122 new cases of coronavirus as well as another COVID-related death in the area.

The victim was a man in his 60s. He was not associated with a long-term care facility.

The report showed 1,516 people are isolating at home and 22 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Local hospitals reported 72% of ICU beds in use and 22% of total beds available. They also reported 20% of beds currently in use are for COVID-19 patients.

The county reported 5,424 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 122,300 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.7% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 14.9% through Tuesday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 7,008 confirmed and probable cases with 46 deaths.