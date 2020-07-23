47 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Tri-county area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Health Departments from Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford County reported a total of 1238 cases of COVID-19 with 41 total deaths. 

Peoria County has reported 923 positives with 30 deaths. Tazewell reported 247 positives with 8 deaths. Woodford then reported 68 positives with 3 deaths. 

In total, 305 of the cases are home isolating while 23 are hospitalized. 869 of the cases have recovered and have been released from home and hospitalized isolation. 

