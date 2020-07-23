PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Health Departments from Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford County reported a total of 1238 cases of COVID-19 with 41 total deaths.
Peoria County has reported 923 positives with 30 deaths. Tazewell reported 247 positives with 8 deaths. Woodford then reported 68 positives with 3 deaths.
In total, 305 of the cases are home isolating while 23 are hospitalized. 869 of the cases have recovered and have been released from home and hospitalized isolation.
Latest Headlines
- 47 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Tri-county area
- Lawmakers divided on second coronavirus stimulus plan
- The new business coming to the Twin Cities
- Not everyone is on board with Unit 5’s Fall learning plan, superintendent says things may change
- Central Illinois outdoor equipment store expands to new Tremont location, despite COVID-19