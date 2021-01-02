4,762 new cases of COVID-19, 29 additional deaths in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 29 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 975,352 cases.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,987 specimens for a total 13,436,652.
As of last night, 3,799 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 783 patients were in the ICU and 458 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 26– Jan. 1, 2021 is 8.3%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 26– Jan. 1, 2021, is 9.6%
