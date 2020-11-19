47th COVID-19 death, 166 new cases in McLean County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, the McLean County Health Department reported 166 new cases of coronavirus and one more COVID-related death in the area.

The victim was a man in his 80s. He was associated with a long-term care facility.

The county reported 1,535 people are isolating at home and 17 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the number does not represent everyone currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatments. She said local hospitals provide care for people living outside the county as well, saying they are reporting 75% of ICU beds in use and 79% of total beds in use. 

The county reported 5,575 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 124,300 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.8% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 11.3% through Wednesday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 7,174 probable and confirmed cases with 47 deaths.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News