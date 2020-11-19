47th COVID-19 death, 166 new cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, the McLean County Health Department reported 166 new cases of coronavirus and one more COVID-related death in the area.

The victim was a man in his 80s. He was associated with a long-term care facility.

The county reported 1,535 people are isolating at home and 17 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the number does not represent everyone currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatments. She said local hospitals provide care for people living outside the county as well, saying they are reporting 75% of ICU beds in use and 79% of total beds in use.

The county reported 5,575 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 124,300 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.8% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 11.3% through Wednesday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 7,174 probable and confirmed cases with 47 deaths.