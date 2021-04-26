5 COVID-19 deaths, 338 new virus cases in Tri-County since Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford county Health Departments released new data on COVID-19 Monday.

Since Friday, the departments are reporting 338 new probable or confirmed virus cases. 205 of those in Peoria County, 91 in Tazewell County, and 42 in McLean County.

In Peoria County, there have been two deaths reported, a man in his 60s with comorbidities, and a man in his 80s with comorbidities. In Tazewell County, two men in their 50s dies from virus-related complications. In Woodford County, one death, a woman in her 80s.

Local hospitals are caring for 48 people in ICU with COVID-19. In all 109 people are getting care for virus related complications, a drop of 16 patients since Friday.

Looking at vaccinations, over 30% of people in the Tri-County area are now fully vaccinated against Coronavirus. That’s according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.