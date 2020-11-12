5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Tri-County update

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday’s Tri-County COVID-19 reported showed five new COVID-related deaths and 228 new cases of the virus in the area.

The COVID-related deaths were in two counties:

Peoria County:

Male; 60s; comorbidities; not associated with a long term care facility

Female; 70s; comorbidities; not associated with a long term care facility

Female; 90s; resident of Bickford Nursing Home

Tazewell County:

Male; 70s; not a resident of a long term care facility

Female; 80s; not a resident of a long term care facility

Thursday’s numbers for Peoria County show 109 new cases and three new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 6,469 with 94 deaths. In Tazewell County, 84 new cases and two new deaths were reported for a total of 4,160 cases with 67 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 35 new cases, putting the total at 1,150 cases with 20 deaths.

Collectively, the Tri-Counties reported a total of 11,779 cases with 181 deaths.