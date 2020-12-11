5 new COVID-19 related deaths, 316 new cases in tri-county area Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three Tazewell County residents and two Woodford County residents have died as a result of the coronavirus, the health department reported Wednesday.
The Tazewell County deaths are:
- Female in her 60s, resident of Lakeside Rehab and Healthcare in East Peoria – currently experiencing an outbreak
- Male in his 70s
- Male in his 100s, resident of Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton – currently experiencing an outbreak
The Woodford County deaths are:
- Female in her 70s not affiliated with a long-term care facility
- Male in his 70s, not affiliated with a long-term care facility
In Peoria County, there are 10,921 cases, 8,370 in Tazewell County, and 2,236 in Woodford County for a total of 21,527 cases in the tri-county area.
