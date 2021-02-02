50 additional COVID-19 cases reported in tri-county area Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An additional 50 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area on Tuesday, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department.

In Peoria County, an increase of 21 cases brought the total of cases in the county to 15,871. Tazewell County reported an additional 17 cases for a total of 12,734 and Woodford County 12, bringing the total to 3,510.

The update showed 92% of people recovered, 6% were isolating at home and .11% were hospitalized.

Collectively, there are 32,115 recorded cases of COVID-19 in the area and 519 deaths.

