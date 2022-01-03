50 hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County, 97% of beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 1,434 new cases since Thursday, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 31,513.

At this time, 2,557 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 28,614 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 34 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 97% of total beds in use.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 50.

There have been 308 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This included two additional COVID-19 deaths: two males in their 60s, neither associated with long-term care.

More than 699,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.5%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 15.6 % through Jan. 2.