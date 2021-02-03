57 new cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County Wednesday

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases in the county to 13,942.

At this time 398 individuals are isolating at home and an additional 13,369 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 217,900 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.5% through Feb. 2.

Currently, 23 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 79% of total beds in use, and 38 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

There have been 152 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.