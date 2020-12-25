5,742 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois, including 156 deaths

Health officials announced over 5,700 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois and 156 additional deaths Friday.

Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,742 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.

Currently, state health officials report a total of 930,849 cases, including 15,799 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 98,958 specimens for a total 12,881,938.

As of last night, 4,352 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 928 patients were in the ICU and 538 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 18 – Dec. 24, 2020 is 7.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 18 – Dec. 24, 2020 is 8.6%.

