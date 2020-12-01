6 more COVID-19 deaths, 88% of ICU beds being used in McLean County

Coronavirus

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 101 new cases of coronavirus and six additional COVID-related deaths in the area.

The victims who were associated with long-term care facilities include a woman in her 70s and two women in their 90s. The other victims were a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 90s who were not associated with long-term care facilities.

The report showed 1,337 people are isolating at home and 20 McLean County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. 7,268 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 141,900 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.1% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 11.3% through Monday. More than 40,000 tests were taken in the county through November.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 8,681 confirmed and probable cases with 56 deaths.

