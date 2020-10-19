6 new COVID-related deaths from ongoing outbreaks reported in Tri-County update

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Six more lives were lost over the weekend according to Monday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update, most of which came from outbreaks at long term care facilities.
Peoria County reported five deaths. Three victims were women in their 80s and residents of Heritage Health. According to the report, the long term care facility is currently experiencing an outbreak. Two victims were men, one in his 80s and a resident of Heritage Health and the other in his 90s from Christian Buehler, another long term care facility with an ongoing outbreak.
Tazewell County reported one death. The victim was a woman in her 80s and a resident of Timber Creek Rehab and Health Care, yet another long term care facility with an ongoing outbreak.
Peoria County reported 107 new cases and five new deaths, bringing the county’s total to 4,255 cases with 58 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 89 new cases and one new death for a total of 2,424 cases with 46 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 11 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 560 with 11 deaths.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 7,239 cases with 115 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update shows 82.79% have recovered. 14.9% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.57%.
