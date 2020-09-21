6 people from Tazewell County dies from COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City/ County Health Department reporting Monday six people from Tazewell County died from COVID-19 over the weekend.

Five of the six people who died from the virus were residents of a long-term care facility. According to the department, four of the facilities are experiencing an outbreak.

The deaths include:

Female, 80s, not associated with a long-term care facility

Female, 90s, resident of long-term care experiencing an outbreak (Villas of Hollybrook, Pekin)

Female, 90s, resident of long-term care e xperiencing an outbreak (Generations at Riverview, EP)

Male, 90s, resident of long-term care experiencing an outbreak (Timber Creek, Pekin)

Male, 90s, resident of long-term care experiencing an outbreak (Aperion Morton Villa, Morton)

Male, 90s, resident of long-term care not experiencing an outbreak (Reflections Memory Care, Washington)

Monday’s report also shows Peoria now has 3,227 confirmed cases, Tazewell has 1,579 and Woodford County has 400, bringing the total number of cases to 5,206.

In the Tri-County area, 72 people have died from the virus. In Peoria, 43 people have died, in Tazewell 23 and in Woodford, six. The recovering rate is 79.4% and 18.5% of people with the virus are at home isolating, according to the health department’s report.

