64% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 47% are fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, May 21, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 21 new deaths.
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
- Kendall County: 1 female 60s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s
- Ogle County: 1 male 40s
- Peoria County; 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 30s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 40s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 2 females 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,373,457 cases, including 22,556 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,099 specimens for a total of 24,124,753. As of Thursday night, 1,426 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 206 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 14-May 20 is 2.2%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 14-May 20 is 2.8%.
A total of 10,767,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,812 doses.
On Thursday, 126,023 doses were reported administered in Illinois.