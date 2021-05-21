64% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 47% are fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, May 21, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 21 new deaths.

  • Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 90s
  • Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
  • Kendall County: 1 female 60s
  • Macoupin County: 1 male 90s
  • Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s
  • Ogle County: 1 male 40s
  • Peoria County; 1 male 70s
  • Sangamon County: 1 female 30s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 40s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
  • Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Winnebago County: 2 females 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,373,457 cases, including 22,556 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,099 specimens for a total of 24,124,753. As of Thursday night, 1,426 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 206 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 14-May 20 is 2.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 14-May 20 is 2.8%.

A total of 10,767,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,812 doses.

On Thursday, 126,023 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

