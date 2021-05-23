65% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 48% are fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Sunday, May 23, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 943 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 24 new deaths.
- Cook County: 2 female 60s, 2 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County; 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s, 3 males 80s
- Ford County: 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s
- Kendall County: 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 40s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,375,508 cases, including 22,623 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,200 specimens for a total of 24,233,267. As of Thursday night, 1,417 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 16-May 22 is 2.2%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 16-May 22 is 2.8%.
A total of 10,904,411 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 75,546 doses.
On Saturday, 60,746 doses were reported administered in Illinois.