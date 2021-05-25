65% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 49% are fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, May 25, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 808 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 17 new deaths.

  • Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s
  • Fulton County: 1 female 50s
  • Lake County: 1 male 70s
  • Livingston County: 1 female 60s
  • Logan County: 1 female 80s
  • Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,377,249 cases, including 22,650 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,841 specimens for a total of 24,309,118. As of Monday night, 1,419 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 180 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from May 18-May 24 is 2.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 18-May 24 is 2.7%.

A total of 10,990,171 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 79,485 doses.

On Monday, 49,402 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

