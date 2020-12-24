7,037 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois, including 96 deaths

Health officials reported 7,037 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Thursday. An additional 96 deaths were also reported.
Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting 925,107 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. This includes 15,643 deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for Dec. 17 – Dec. 23, 2020 is 7.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 17 – Dec. 23, 2020 is 8.9%.
As of Wednesday night, 4,488 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 944 patients were in the ICU and 518 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Latest Headlines
