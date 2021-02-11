75 new cases of COVID-19 in tri-county area, 3 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are now more than 33,000 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area.

Health officials announced Thursday, Feb. 11, there were 33,097 cases in the area and 537 deaths.

The three deaths were of Woodford County residents: a male in his 50s, a woman in her 80s not associated with a long term care facility and a woman in her 90s living at Apostolic Christian Eureka.

In Peoria County, there are now 16,339 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13,114 in Tazewell and 3,584 in Woodford.

Currently, 93% of those with COVID-19 have recovered, 5% are at home isolating and .06% are hospitalized.