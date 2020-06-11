766 more COVID-19 cases reported statewide

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — There are now 130,603 reported COVID-19 cases in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 766 more cases of the coronavirus. The health department also announced 91 more deaths, bringing the death total to 6,185.

With approximately 22,325 tests performed Wednesday, the state’s positivity rate remains at around 3%. Illinois has not seen a day with 1,000 or more new cases since June 5.

A total of 1,122,327 tests have been performed, the IDPH said. The state’s recovery rate remains at 92%.

