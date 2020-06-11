766 more COVID-19 cases reported statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — There are now 130,603 reported COVID-19 cases in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 766 more cases of the coronavirus. The health department also announced 91 more deaths, bringing the death total to 6,185.
With approximately 22,325 tests performed Wednesday, the state’s positivity rate remains at around 3%. Illinois has not seen a day with 1,000 or more new cases since June 5.
A total of 1,122,327 tests have been performed, the IDPH said. The state’s recovery rate remains at 92%.
