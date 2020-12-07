77% of ICU beds in use, 263 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the McLean County Health Department reported 263 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

The report showed 1,246 people are isolating at home and 17 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. 8,016 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said local hospitals reported 77% of ICU beds in use and 88% of total beds in use.

More than 149,700 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.2% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.3% through Sunday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 9,337 confirmed and probable cases with 58 deaths.