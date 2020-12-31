8,009 new cases of COVID-19, 133 additional deaths in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,009 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus including 133 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 963,389 cases, including 16,490 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 99,426 specimens for a total 13,277,443.

As of last night, 4,093 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 837 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 24 – 30 is 7.7%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 24 – Dec. 30is 9.0%.

