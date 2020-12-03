BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, the McLean County Health Department reported 136 new cases of coronavirus in the area.
The report showed 1,281 people are isolating at home and 17 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. 7,551 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said local hospitals reported 81% of ICU beds in use and 93% of total beds in use.
More than 144,100 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.2% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 13.8% through Wednesday.
Collectively, the county reported a total of 8,907 confirmed and probable cases with 58 deaths.
Latest Headlines
- Newsfeed Now: US COVID-19 cases top 14M; Justin Timberlake helps family in need
- 81% of ICU beds in use, 136 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County
- ‘Christmas Star’ to light up December sky for first time in 800 years
- Walmart announces 4th round of cash bonuses for employees
- Stimulus checks? Here’s a breakdown of what’s in the $908 billion bipartisan economic plan