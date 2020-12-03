81% of ICU beds in use, 136 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

Coronavirus disease and flu outbreak or coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous viral strain case as a pandemic medical health risk concept with dangerous cells as a 3D render

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, the McLean County Health Department reported 136 new cases of coronavirus in the area.

The report showed 1,281 people are isolating at home and 17 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. 7,551 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said local hospitals reported 81% of ICU beds in use and 93% of total beds in use.

More than 144,100 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.2% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 13.8% through Wednesday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 8,907 confirmed and probable cases with 58 deaths.