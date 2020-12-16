81% of ICU beds in use, 2 more COVID-19 deaths in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 101 new cases of coronavirus and two new COVID-related deaths.

The victims were a man and a woman, both of whom were in their 80s and were associated with long-term care facilities.

The report showed 1,119 people are isolating at home and 26 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. 9,113 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said local hospitals reported 81% of ICU beds in use and 81% of total beds in use.

More than 161,300 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.4% through Tuesday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 10,333 confirmed and probable cases with 75 deaths.