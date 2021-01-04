85% of ICU beds in use, 12 new COVID-19 deaths in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the McLean County Health Department reported 299 new cases of coronavirus and 12 new COVID-related deaths since Dec. 31.

The victims were a woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s, three women in their 80s, two women in their 90s, and one woman in her 100s, all of whom were associated with long-term care facilities. Other deaths included two men in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 80s, all of whom were not associated with long-term care facilities.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight gave an update on where the county stands regarding Tier 3 mitigations and vaccine distribution.

She said along with the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and is expected to come to McLean County “in the near future.” She also expects vaccine supply to increase a significant amount in early 2021.

A region must experience three metrics to transition to Tier 2 mitigations:

Less than 12 percent positivity rate for three consecutive days

Greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability

Declining 7-day average COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days

As of Monday, Jan. 4, this is where McLean County stands:

Percent positivity for three consecutive days — 11 consecutive days under 12% (7-day rolling average) — The county meets this metric, currently at 9.5% , but the positivity rate continues to rise.

(7-day rolling average) — The county meets this metric, currently at , but the positivity rate continues to rise. ICU and hospital bed availability for 3 consecutive days — 21.4% ICU beds and 26.3% med/surg beds — ICU — 2 Consecutive Day over 20% and Med/Surg Beds — 11 Consecutive Days over 20% — The county does not meet this metric.

— — The county does not meet this metric. Declining 7-day average COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 of the last 10 days — 10 days of COVID-19 hospitalized patient decreases. — The county meets this metric.

The report showed 994 people are isolating at home. 18 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 63 others were hospitalized for COVID-19. 10,763 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

McKnight said local hospitals reported 85% of ICU beds in use and 72% of total beds in use.

More than 181,200 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.6% through Sunday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 11,888 confirmed and probable cases with 113 deaths.